Plato Gold Unveils Q1 2024 Financial Results

Plato Gold Corp., a Canadian exploration company, has announced its first quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a slight decrease in income and a slight increase in net loss compared to the same period in 2023. Despite these losses, the company maintains a focus on its gold projects located in Timmins, Ontario, and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

