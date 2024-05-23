News & Insights

Plato Gold Unveils Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 23, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Plato Gold (TSE:PGC) has released an update.

Plato Gold Corp., a Canadian exploration company, has announced its first quarter financial results for 2024, revealing a slight decrease in income and a slight increase in net loss compared to the same period in 2023. Despite these losses, the company maintains a focus on its gold projects located in Timmins, Ontario, and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

