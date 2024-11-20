Plato Gold to Present at Swiss Mining Conference

Plato Gold (TSE:PGC) has released an update.

Plato Gold Corp., a Canadian exploration company, is set to present at the prestigious Swiss Mining Institute conference, showcasing its diverse portfolio of gold and niobium projects in Northern Ontario and Argentina. With properties in Timmins, Ontario, and a significant interest in Argentina, the company aims to highlight its potential in the gold and silver mining sector.

