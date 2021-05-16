Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges, WPIC says

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Monday the global platinum market will be more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.

Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle exhausts to neutralise harmful emissions, by other industries such as glassmaking and for jewellery and investment.

The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will see a shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.

Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in 2021.

Consumption of platinum by industry and jewellers plunged last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic also disrupted supply and fuelled massive demand from investors looking for a safe place to put their money.

That left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in 2020, the biggest deficit on record, the WPIC said.

This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in particular rocketing, the WPIC said.

Jewellery demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year's record but remain strong by historical standards, it said.

Supply will also rise but remain lower than in 2019.

Platinum XPT= fell to an 18-year low of $558 an ounce last year as the cononavirus spread. It has risen to around $1,200 but remains significantly below its highs between 2008 and 2014.

Many analysts and investors expect further price gains in the years ahead as demand, including from the nascent hydrogen industry and from automakers switching to platinum from more expensive palladium, outpaces supply.

Following are annual and quarterly numbers and comparisons.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2019

2020

2021f

2020-2021 %change

SUPPLY

Mining Supply

6,097

4,888

5,907

21%

Recycling

2,121

1,912

1,975

3%

TOTAL SUPPLY

8,219

6,799

7,883

16%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,839

2,368

2,925

24%

Jewellery

2,099

1,820

1,978

9%

Industrial

2,130

1,926

2,412

25%

...of which chemical

694

585

647

11%

...petroleum

219

109

179

65%

...electrical

145

130

127

-2%

...glass

236

370

629

70%

...medical

249

235

247

5%

...other

587

497

582

17%

Investment

1,253

1,549

726

-53%

...of which bar and coin

283

586

436

-26%

...change in ETF Holdings

991

504

250

-50%

...change in stocks held by exchanges

-20

458

40

-91%

TOTAL DEMAND

8,321

7,663

8,041

5%

Balance

-102

-863

-158

-82%

Above Ground Stocks

3,548

2,684

2,526

-6%

Q1 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

m-o-m % change

y-o-y % change

SUPPLY

Mining Supply

1,287

1,254

1,389

11%

8%

Recycling

476

576

561

-3%

18%

TOTAL SUPPLY

1,763

1,830

1,950

7%

11%

DEMAND

Automotive

639

710

689

-3%

8%

Jewellery

393

529

478

-10%

22%

Industrial

461

589

662

12%

44%

...of which chemical

176

171

119

-31%

-32%

...petroleum

33

36

27

-26%

-19%

...electrical

32

35

32

-9%

1%

...glass

45

146

279

92%

525%

...medical

59

59

62

5%

5%

...other

117

142

144

1%

23%

Investment

71

133

140

5%

96%

...of which bar and coin

305

60

17

-72%

-94%

...change in ETF Holdings

-213

74

90

22%

-142%

...change in Stocks Held by Exchanges

-20

-1

33

-3933%

-263%

TOTAL DEMAND

1,564

1,961

1,969

0%

26%

Balance

199

-132

-19

-86%

-110%

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q1 2021

Platinum surpluses and deficitshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uReB3W

