Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges, WPIC says

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Monday the global platinum market will be more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.
Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle exhausts to neutralise harmful emissions, by other industries such as glassmaking and for jewellery and investment.
The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will see a shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.
Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in 2021.
Consumption of platinum by industry and jewellers plunged last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic also disrupted supply and fuelled massive demand from investors looking for a safe place to put their money.
That left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in 2020, the biggest deficit on record, the WPIC said.
This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in particular rocketing, the WPIC said.
Jewellery demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year's record but remain strong by historical standards, it said.
Supply will also rise but remain lower than in 2019.
Platinum XPT= fell to an 18-year low of $558 an ounce last year as the cononavirus spread. It has risen to around $1,200 but remains significantly below its highs between 2008 and 2014.
Many analysts and investors expect further price gains in the years ahead as demand, including from the nascent hydrogen industry and from automakers switching to platinum from more expensive palladium, outpaces supply.
Following are annual and quarterly numbers and comparisons.
PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2019
2020
2021f
2020-2021 %change
SUPPLY
Mining Supply
6,097
4,888
5,907
21%
Recycling
2,121
1,912
1,975
3%
TOTAL SUPPLY
8,219
6,799
7,883
16%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,839
2,368
2,925
24%
Jewellery
2,099
1,820
1,978
9%
Industrial
2,130
1,926
2,412
25%
...of which chemical
694
585
647
11%
...petroleum
219
109
179
65%
...electrical
145
130
127
-2%
...glass
236
370
629
70%
...medical
249
235
247
5%
...other
587
497
582
17%
Investment
1,253
1,549
726
-53%
...of which bar and coin
283
586
436
-26%
...change in ETF Holdings
991
504
250
-50%
...change in stocks held by exchanges
-20
458
40
-91%
TOTAL DEMAND
8,321
7,663
8,041
5%
Balance
-102
-863
-158
-82%
Above Ground Stocks
3,548
2,684
2,526
-6%
Q1 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
m-o-m % change
y-o-y % change
SUPPLY
Mining Supply
1,287
1,254
1,389
11%
8%
Recycling
476
576
561
-3%
18%
TOTAL SUPPLY
1,763
1,830
1,950
7%
11%
DEMAND
Automotive
639
710
689
-3%
8%
Jewellery
393
529
478
-10%
22%
Industrial
461
589
662
12%
44%
...of which chemical
176
171
119
-31%
-32%
...petroleum
33
36
27
-26%
-19%
...electrical
32
35
32
-9%
1%
...glass
45
146
279
92%
525%
...medical
59
59
62
5%
5%
...other
117
142
144
1%
23%
Investment
71
133
140
5%
96%
...of which bar and coin
305
60
17
-72%
-94%
...change in ETF Holdings
-213
74
90
22%
-142%
...change in Stocks Held by Exchanges
-20
-1
33
-3933%
-263%
TOTAL DEMAND
1,564
1,961
1,969
0%
26%
Balance
199
-132
-19
-86%
-110%
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q1 2021
