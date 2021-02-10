World Markets

Platinum, palladium and rhodium in short supply –Johnson Matthey

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Platinum, palladium and rhodium used by the auto industry to filter emissions from engine exhausts were all in short supply last year, data from specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey JMAT.L showed on Wednesday, as prices for the metals soared.

Supply shortfalls have driven rapid price gains, with platinum XPT= trading at six-year highs and rhodium RHOD-LON and palladium XPD= close to record levels.

A shortfall is expected for palladium and rhodium this year as well, the third consecutive annual deficit for rhodium and the tenth for palladium, Johnson Matthey researcher Rupen Raithatha said.

Platinum may see a third consecutive annual deficit in 2021, depending on how much metal is stockpiled by investors, he said.

All three metals are used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions, and tightening environmental regulation is forcing auto makers to put more into each vehicle. Platinum is also in demand by other industies, for jewellery and as an investment.

Johnson Matthey is a leading autocatalyst manufacturer.

It said the 7 million-8 million ounce a year platinum market was undersupplied by 390,000 ounces in 2020 after a shortfall of 301,000 ounces in 2019.

The 10 million ounce a year palladium market saw a shortfall of 606,000 ounces, down from 893,000 ounces in 2019.

The 1 million ounce rhodium market was undersupplied by 84,000 ounces last year, up from 38,000 ounces in 2019.

The company said its numbers for 2020 were preliminary estimates.

Both demand and supply were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted mining and recycling and depressed industrial activity and vehicle and jewellery sales.

Supply was particularly hard hit due to the closure for several months of a major processing plant run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J in South Africa.

Raithatha said he expected both supply and demand to bounce back strongly this year as the virus is contained.

He said around 1 million ounces of unprocessed inventory had built up while the Amplats plant was closed which would be worked through during 2021 and 2022, adding to supply.

Following are numbers for 2020 and comparisons.

PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

% change

SUPPLY

Mine supply

6077

4888

-20%

Recyling

2082

1642

-21%

TOTAL SUPPLY

8159

6530

-20%

DEMAND

Autocatalyst

2858

2224

-22%

Chemical

676

614

-9%

Electronics

230

239

4%

Glass

441

378

-14%

Investment

1131

901

-20%

Jewellery

2056

1581

-23%

230

206

-10%

Petroleum

251

322

28%

Other

587

455

-22%

TOTAL DEMAND

8460

6920

-18%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

-301

-390

30%

PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

% change

SUPPLY

Mine supply

7117

6167

-13%

Recyling

3407

3121

-8%

TOTAL SUPPLY

10524

9288

-12%

DEMAND

Autocatalyst

9672

8497

-12%

Chemical

499

486

-3%

Dental

313

239

-24%

Electronics

714

634

-11%

Investment

-87

-186

114%

Jewellery

130

93

-28%

Other

176

131

-26%

TOTAL DEMAND

11417

9894

-13%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

-893

-606

-32%

RHODIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

% change

SUPPLY

Mine supply

760

583

-23%

Recyling

357

338

-5%

TOTAL SUPPLY

1117

921

-18%

DEMAND

Autocatalyst

1023

925

-10%

Chemical

60

56

-7%

Electronics

6

6

0%

Glass

45

7

-84%

Other

21

11

-48%

TOTAL DEMAND

1155

1005

-13%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

-38

-84

121%

Source: Johnson Matthey

Triple deficithttps://tmsnrt.rs/3a8ACDw

PGM priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z6ghbz

