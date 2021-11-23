Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022.

Platinum XPT= is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries such as glassmakers and for investment. Surpluses imply lower prices and deficits higher prices.

The WPIC, which was set up by platinum mining companies and uses data from consultants Metals Focus and SFA (Oxford), said the roughly 8 million tonne a year platinum market would be oversupplied by 769,000 ounces this year -- the most since its data begins in 2013 -- and 637,000 ounces in 2022.

In September, it predicted a surplus of 190,000 ounces in 2021. In May, it forecast a deficit.

In the third quarter of this year alone, the platinum market was oversupplied by 592,000 ounces, the biggest quarterly surplus since at least 2013.

Supply from South Africa has increased as inventory that built up during a smelter outage is processed faster than expected, the WPIC said.

Meanwhile, demand from automakers fell as a chip shortage forced them to cut production and stockpiles held in exchange vaults in New York and for investors in exchange traded funds (ETFs) shrank.

The WPIC predicted platinum supply would remain high next year, but its head of research Trevor Raymond said production of the metal should fall in 2022 or 2023 after the built-up inventories in South Africa are spent.

The WPIC said next year it expected demand from automakers and investors in platinum bars and coins to rise but for industry, ETFs and jewellers to want less platinum.

Platinum prices XPT= rose to a 6-1/2 year high of $1,336.50 an ounce in February but have since sagged to around $1,000.

Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.

ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2020

2021f

2022f

2021f/2020 growth %

2022f/2021f growth %

SUPPLY

Total mining supply

4,906

6,137

6,203

25%

1%

Recycling

1,916

1,977

2,032

3%

3%

TOTAL SUPPLY

6,821

8,114

8,235

19%

1%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,365

2,704

3,237

14%

20%

Jewellery

1,820

1,914

1,890

5%

-1%

Industrial

1,987

2,501

2,169

26%

-13%

- of which chemical

585

649

608

11%

-6%

- petroleum

109

179

194

65%

8%

- electrical

130

138

138

6%

0%

- glass

423

726

348

72%

-52%

- medical

239

247

254

4%

3%

- other

501

561

627

12%

12%

Investment

1,554

225

302

-86%

34%

- bars and coins

586

365

402

-38%

10%

- change in ETFs

509

-40

50

- exchange stocks

458

-100

-150

TOTAL DEMAND

7,726

7,345

7,598

-5%

3%

Balance

-904

769

637

-17%

Above ground stocks

2,650

3,419

4,056

29%

19%

QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

Q3 2020

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

SUPPLY

Total mining supply

1,384

1,587

1,569

Recycling

527

494

480

TOTAL SUPPLY

1,911

2,081

2,049

DEMAND

Automotive

638

653

617

Jewellery

510

461

483

Industrial

505

664

603

- of which chemical

124

214

157

- petroleum

21

45

45

- electrical

33

35

36

- glass

131

169

164

- medical

60

59

62

- other

137

141

139

Investment

962

189

-246

- bars and coins

97

109

122

- change in ETFs

523

31

-195

- exchange stocks

342

49

-173

TOTAL DEMAND

2,615

1,967

1,457

Balance

-704

114

592

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q3 2021

Platinum market balancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cHJBfy

Platinum demandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nKHzBw

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)

