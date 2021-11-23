Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022.
Platinum XPT= is used by automakers to neutralise harmful engine emissions and by jewellers, industries such as glassmakers and for investment. Surpluses imply lower prices and deficits higher prices.
The WPIC, which was set up by platinum mining companies and uses data from consultants Metals Focus and SFA (Oxford), said the roughly 8 million tonne a year platinum market would be oversupplied by 769,000 ounces this year -- the most since its data begins in 2013 -- and 637,000 ounces in 2022.
In September, it predicted a surplus of 190,000 ounces in 2021. In May, it forecast a deficit.
In the third quarter of this year alone, the platinum market was oversupplied by 592,000 ounces, the biggest quarterly surplus since at least 2013.
Supply from South Africa has increased as inventory that built up during a smelter outage is processed faster than expected, the WPIC said.
Meanwhile, demand from automakers fell as a chip shortage forced them to cut production and stockpiles held in exchange vaults in New York and for investors in exchange traded funds (ETFs) shrank.
The WPIC predicted platinum supply would remain high next year, but its head of research Trevor Raymond said production of the metal should fall in 2022 or 2023 after the built-up inventories in South Africa are spent.
The WPIC said next year it expected demand from automakers and investors in platinum bars and coins to rise but for industry, ETFs and jewellers to want less platinum.
Platinum prices XPT= rose to a 6-1/2 year high of $1,336.50 an ounce in February but have since sagged to around $1,000.
Following are supply and demand numbers and comparisons.
ANNUAL PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2020
2021f
2022f
2021f/2020 growth %
2022f/2021f growth %
SUPPLY
Total mining supply
4,906
6,137
6,203
25%
1%
Recycling
1,916
1,977
2,032
3%
3%
TOTAL SUPPLY
6,821
8,114
8,235
19%
1%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,365
2,704
3,237
14%
20%
Jewellery
1,820
1,914
1,890
5%
-1%
Industrial
1,987
2,501
2,169
26%
-13%
- of which chemical
585
649
608
11%
-6%
- petroleum
109
179
194
65%
8%
- electrical
130
138
138
6%
0%
- glass
423
726
348
72%
-52%
- medical
239
247
254
4%
3%
- other
501
561
627
12%
12%
Investment
1,554
225
302
-86%
34%
- bars and coins
586
365
402
-38%
10%
- change in ETFs
509
-40
50
- exchange stocks
458
-100
-150
TOTAL DEMAND
7,726
7,345
7,598
-5%
3%
Balance
-904
769
637
-17%
Above ground stocks
2,650
3,419
4,056
29%
19%
QUARTERLY PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
Q3 2020
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
SUPPLY
Total mining supply
1,384
1,587
1,569
Recycling
527
494
480
TOTAL SUPPLY
1,911
2,081
2,049
DEMAND
Automotive
638
653
617
Jewellery
510
461
483
Industrial
505
664
603
- of which chemical
124
214
157
- petroleum
21
45
45
- electrical
33
35
36
- glass
131
169
164
- medical
60
59
62
- other
137
141
139
Investment
962
189
-246
- bars and coins
97
109
122
- change in ETFs
523
31
-195
- exchange stocks
342
49
-173
TOTAL DEMAND
2,615
1,967
1,457
Balance
-704
114
592
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q3 2021
