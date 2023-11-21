Platinum market faces smaller deficit in 2024, WPIC says

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Platinum will register a smaller supply deficit in 2024 after a record one in 2023 due to lower consumption and higher output, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), whose members are major Western platinum producers, said on Tuesday.

Demand for platinum, which is used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other applications, is expected to decline by 6% to 7.7 million troy ounces in 2024 due to reduced consumption by glassmaking and chemical sectors, the WPIC said in a quarterly report.

Yet, demand from the auto sector is expected to increase for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. Stricter emissions regulation, higher jewellery consumption and widening substitution by automakers of palladium XPD= for cheaper platinum XPT= will further support demand.

Supply, meanwhile, is expected to rise by 3% to 7.3 million ounces due to higher output in South Africa, though downside risks for both mined and recycling supply persist after this year's decrease in the platinum group metals' price.

That will leave the market under supplied by 353,000 ounces in 2024 compared with the record deficit of 1.07 million ounces this year, the WPIC said, adding that the platinum market is now facing consecutive deficits.

The WPIC expects availability of above-ground stocks to continue to decline with most of the stocks held in China and not readily able to be exported. At the end of 2023, the above-ground stocks will be at a three-year low, equal to five months of demand.

"The economic aftershocks of the past three years are still being felt in the platinum market and continue to affect market behaviour and prices today," Trevor Raymond, the WPIC chief executive, said in the report. Platinum prices XPT= are down 15% so far this year.

As previously accumulated inventories in the automotive sector decline "with continued growth in vehicle production and sales, we foresee a return to more typical automaker platinum buying patterns, which could further tighten the market and place upward pressure on the platinum price," Raymond added.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2022

2023 estimate

2024 forecast

2023/2022 change

2024/2023 change

SUPPLY

Refined Production:

5,522

5,551

5,743

1%

3%

- South Africa

3,915

3,905

4,099

0%

5%

- Zimbabwe

480

502

506

5%

1%

- North America

263

268

302

2%

13%

- Russia

663

684

634

3%

-7%

- Other

201

193

201

-4%

4%

Change in producer inventory

+43

+57

Total mining supply

5,565

5,608

5,743

1%

2%

Recycling:

1,696

1,471

1,567

-13%

7%

- Autocatalyst

1,255

1,048

1,132

-16%

8%

- Jewellery

372

353

362

-5%

3%

- Industrial

68

70

73

2%

4%

Total supply

7,261

7,079

7,310

-3%

3%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,867

3,262

3,312

14%

2%

Jewellery

1,899

1,852

1,903

-3%

3%

Industrial:

2,335

2,652

2,367

14%

-11%

- Chemical

685

753

585

10%

-22%

- Petroleum

193

170

156

-12%

-8%

- Electrical

106

92

90

-13%

-3%

- Glass

505

756

623

50%

-18%

- Medical

273

283

292

4%

3%

- Other

573

598

620

4%

4%

Investment:

-640

385

82

N/A

-79%

- Change in bars/coins

225

305

172

36%

-44%

- Change in ETF holdings

-558

50

-120

- Change in stocks held by exchanges

-307

30

30

Total Demand

6,461

8,150

7,663

26%

-6%

Balance

800

-1,071

-353

Above Ground Stocks

4,687

3,615

3,262

-23%

-10%

Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q3 2023.

WPIC platinum market balance Q3 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3G8BNSH

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

