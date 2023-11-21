Platinum market faces smaller deficit in 2024, WPIC says

By Polina Devitt
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Platinum will register a smaller supply deficit in 2024 after a record one in 2023 due to lower consumption and higher output, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), whose members are major Western platinum producers, said on Tuesday.
Demand for platinum, which is used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other applications, is expected to decline by 6% to 7.7 million troy ounces in 2024 due to reduced consumption by glassmaking and chemical sectors, the WPIC said in a quarterly report.
Yet, demand from the auto sector is expected to increase for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. Stricter emissions regulation, higher jewellery consumption and widening substitution by automakers of palladium XPD= for cheaper platinum XPT= will further support demand.
Supply, meanwhile, is expected to rise by 3% to 7.3 million ounces due to higher output in South Africa, though downside risks for both mined and recycling supply persist after this year's decrease in the platinum group metals' price.
That will leave the market under supplied by 353,000 ounces in 2024 compared with the record deficit of 1.07 million ounces this year, the WPIC said, adding that the platinum market is now facing consecutive deficits.
The WPIC expects availability of above-ground stocks to continue to decline with most of the stocks held in China and not readily able to be exported. At the end of 2023, the above-ground stocks will be at a three-year low, equal to five months of demand.
"The economic aftershocks of the past three years are still being felt in the platinum market and continue to affect market behaviour and prices today," Trevor Raymond, the WPIC chief executive, said in the report. Platinum prices XPT= are down 15% so far this year.
As previously accumulated inventories in the automotive sector decline "with continued growth in vehicle production and sales, we foresee a return to more typical automaker platinum buying patterns, which could further tighten the market and place upward pressure on the platinum price," Raymond added.
PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2022
2023 estimate
2024 forecast
2023/2022 change
2024/2023 change
SUPPLY
Refined Production:
5,522
5,551
5,743
1%
3%
- South Africa
3,915
3,905
4,099
0%
5%
- Zimbabwe
480
502
506
5%
1%
- North America
263
268
302
2%
13%
- Russia
663
684
634
3%
-7%
- Other
201
193
201
-4%
4%
Change in producer inventory
+43
+57
Total mining supply
5,565
5,608
5,743
1%
2%
Recycling:
1,696
1,471
1,567
-13%
7%
- Autocatalyst
1,255
1,048
1,132
-16%
8%
- Jewellery
372
353
362
-5%
3%
- Industrial
68
70
73
2%
4%
Total supply
7,261
7,079
7,310
-3%
3%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,867
3,262
3,312
14%
2%
Jewellery
1,899
1,852
1,903
-3%
3%
Industrial:
2,335
2,652
2,367
14%
-11%
- Chemical
685
753
585
10%
-22%
- Petroleum
193
170
156
-12%
-8%
- Electrical
106
92
90
-13%
-3%
- Glass
505
756
623
50%
-18%
- Medical
273
283
292
4%
3%
- Other
573
598
620
4%
4%
Investment:
-640
385
82
N/A
-79%
- Change in bars/coins
225
305
172
36%
-44%
- Change in ETF holdings
-558
50
-120
- Change in stocks held by exchanges
-307
30
30
Total Demand
6,461
8,150
7,663
26%
-6%
Balance
800
-1,071
-353
Above Ground Stocks
4,687
3,615
3,262
-23%
-10%
Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q3 2023.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Sharon Singleton)
