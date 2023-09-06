Platinum market faces record deficit, WPIC says

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

September 06, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Platinum will register a 2.2% bigger supply deficit than previously expected for 2023 at a record 1 million troy ounces, driven by strong demand and flat supply, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday.

Demand for platinum, which is used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other applications from jewellery to glassmaking, is on track to grow 27% to 8.2 million troy ounces in 2023, the WPIC said in a quarterly report.

Rising vehicle production, with use of more metal per vehicle and substitution by automakers of palladium XPD= for cheaper platinum XPT=, is helping to drive demand.

Supply, meanwhile, is expected to remain at last year's 7.2 million ounces, partly owing to ongoing electricity shortages in major producer South Africa.

That will leave the market undersupplied by 1 million troy ounces this year, said the WPIC, which three months earlier predicted a deficit of 983,000 ounces.

The WPIC expects automotive and industrial consumption to underpin total demand growth for platinum in 2024 and availability of above-ground stocks to decline.

"By the end of 2023, above-ground stocks will represent only five months of annual demand, with most of these stocks held in China and not readily able to be exported to meet global shortfalls, increasing concerns over metal availability," it said.

In the second quarter, the platinum market was undersupplied by 348,000 ounces to chalk up consecutive quarters of deficit for the first time since the second half of 2020.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2022

2023 forecast

23/22 forecast % change

Q2 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

SUPPLY

Refined Production:

5,522

5,575

1%

1,530

1,177

1,464

- South Africa

3,915

3,919

0%

1,129

763

1,028

- Zimbabwe

480

502

5%

124

116

126

- North America

263

281

7%

64

71

74

- Russia

663

667

1%

161

180

190

- Other

201

205

2%

52

48

47

Change in producer inventory

+43

+30

-2

+24

+14

Total Mining Supply

5,565

5,605

1%

1,528

1,201

1,478

Recycling:

1,691

1,620

-4%

391

374

345

- Autocatalyst

1,250

1,180

-6%

281

262

244

- Jewellery

372

370

0%

92

95

84

- Industrial

68

69

2%

17

17

17

Total Supply

7,256

7,224

0%

1,918

1,575

1,823

DEMAND

Automotive

2,902

3,283

13%

703

850

840

Jewellery

1,899

1,893

0%

489

462

480

Industrial:

2,331

2,667

14%

621

622

697

- Chemical

676

758

12%

126

251

235

- Petroleum

193

171

-11%

48

42

42

- Electrical

106

97

-8%

27

23

24

- Glass

505

756

50%

202

89

170

- Medical

278

287

3%

69

71

71

- Other

573

598

4%

149

147

154

Investment:

-640

386

N/A

-162

169

154

- Change in bars, coins

225

326

45%

72

100

26

- Change in ETF holdings

-558

60

N/A

-112

40

155

- Change in stocks held by exchanges

-307

N/A

-123

29

-27

Total Demand

6,491

8,230

27%

1,652

2,103

2,171

Balance

764

-1,005

267

-528

-348

Above-ground Stocks

4,608

3,603

-22%

Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q2 2023

WPIC platinum market balance Q2 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Z56vEI

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

