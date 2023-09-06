Platinum market faces record deficit, WPIC says

By Polina Devitt
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Platinum will register a 2.2% bigger supply deficit than previously expected for 2023 at a record 1 million troy ounces, driven by strong demand and flat supply, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday.
Demand for platinum, which is used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other applications from jewellery to glassmaking, is on track to grow 27% to 8.2 million troy ounces in 2023, the WPIC said in a quarterly report.
Rising vehicle production, with use of more metal per vehicle and substitution by automakers of palladium XPD= for cheaper platinum XPT=, is helping to drive demand.
Supply, meanwhile, is expected to remain at last year's 7.2 million ounces, partly owing to ongoing electricity shortages in major producer South Africa.
That will leave the market undersupplied by 1 million troy ounces this year, said the WPIC, which three months earlier predicted a deficit of 983,000 ounces.
The WPIC expects automotive and industrial consumption to underpin total demand growth for platinum in 2024 and availability of above-ground stocks to decline.
"By the end of 2023, above-ground stocks will represent only five months of annual demand, with most of these stocks held in China and not readily able to be exported to meet global shortfalls, increasing concerns over metal availability," it said.
In the second quarter, the platinum market was undersupplied by 348,000 ounces to chalk up consecutive quarters of deficit for the first time since the second half of 2020.
PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2022
2023 forecast
23/22 forecast % change
Q2 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
SUPPLY
Refined Production:
5,522
5,575
1%
1,530
1,177
1,464
- South Africa
3,915
3,919
0%
1,129
763
1,028
- Zimbabwe
480
502
5%
124
116
126
- North America
263
281
7%
64
71
74
- Russia
663
667
1%
161
180
190
- Other
201
205
2%
52
48
47
Change in producer inventory
+43
+30
-2
+24
+14
Total Mining Supply
5,565
5,605
1%
1,528
1,201
1,478
Recycling:
1,691
1,620
-4%
391
374
345
- Autocatalyst
1,250
1,180
-6%
281
262
244
- Jewellery
372
370
0%
92
95
84
- Industrial
68
69
2%
17
17
17
Total Supply
7,256
7,224
0%
1,918
1,575
1,823
DEMAND
Automotive
2,902
3,283
13%
703
850
840
Jewellery
1,899
1,893
0%
489
462
480
Industrial:
2,331
2,667
14%
621
622
697
- Chemical
676
758
12%
126
251
235
- Petroleum
193
171
-11%
48
42
42
- Electrical
106
97
-8%
27
23
24
- Glass
505
756
50%
202
89
170
- Medical
278
287
3%
69
71
71
- Other
573
598
4%
149
147
154
Investment:
-640
386
N/A
-162
169
154
- Change in bars, coins
225
326
45%
72
100
26
- Change in ETF holdings
-558
60
N/A
-112
40
155
- Change in stocks held by exchanges
-307
N/A
-123
29
-27
Total Demand
6,491
8,230
27%
1,652
2,103
2,171
Balance
764
-1,005
267
-528
-348
Above-ground Stocks
4,608
3,603
-22%
Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q2 2023
WPIC platinum market balance Q2 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Z56vEI
(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
