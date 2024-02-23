Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) has been revised to 1.07 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 1.13 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.85 to a high of 1.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Investment Management. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTM is 0.03%, a decrease of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 41,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 8,889K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,365K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,415K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 26.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 33.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,904K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 24.87% over the last quarter.

