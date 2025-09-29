Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) Price Target Increased by 14.63% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) has been revised to $0.72 / share. This is an increase of 14.63% from the prior estimate of $0.63 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.54 to a high of $0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from the latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Investment Management. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTM is 0.01%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 32,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 7,994K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,194K shares , representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,251K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,556K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,384K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,727K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.