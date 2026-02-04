Platinum Group Metals (TSX:PTM) Price Target Increased by 20.42% to 4.36

The average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals (TSX:PTM) has been revised to $4.36 / share. This is an increase of 20.42% from the prior estimate of $3.62 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $7.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from the latest reported closing price of $3.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTM is 0.00%, an increase of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.27% to 18,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 9,492K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,037K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 75.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,017K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 75.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 528.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 910K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 79.61% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 872K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 75.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 535.07% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 780K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 87.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTM by 976.36% over the last quarter.

