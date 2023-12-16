Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Price Target Increased by 5.91% to 3.78

The average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) has been revised to 3.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.45 to a high of 6.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 234.77% from the latest reported closing price of 1.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLG is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 18,706K shares. The put/call ratio of PLG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 13,155K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 14.66% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,043K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 5,477.12% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 900K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cqs holds 883K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 438K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is a mining company focused on the production of platinum and palladium. Our projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, surrounded by 70% of the world’s platinum production.

