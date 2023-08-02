Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Price Target Increased by 36.51% to 3.71

The average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals (AMEX:PLG) has been revised to 3.71 / share. This is an increase of 36.51% from the prior estimate of 2.72 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.30 to a high of 6.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 175.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.35 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLG is 0.01%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 18,945K shares. The put/call ratio of PLG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Franklin Resources holds 13,168K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,368K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 82.74% over the last quarter.
FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,043K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 5,231.35% over the last quarter.
Slate Path Capital holds 900K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cqs holds 883K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ninety One UK holds 438K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is a mining company focused on the production of platinum and palladium. Our projects are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, surrounded by 70% of the world’s platinum production.
