Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Price Target Increased by 27.82% to 2.58

The average one-year price target for Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAM:PLG) has been revised to $2.58 / share. This is an increase of 27.82% from the prior estimate of $2.02 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $4.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from the latest reported closing price of $2.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Platinum Group Metals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLG is 0.01%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.32% to 17,322K shares. The put/call ratio of PLG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,037K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,437K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 81.80% over the last quarter.

BCJ Capital Management holds 2,003K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 36.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 79.71% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 883K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 435K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.93%.

UBS Group holds 406K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLG by 81.01% over the last quarter.

