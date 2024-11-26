News & Insights

Platinum Group Metals Joins Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Initiative

November 26, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ajlan & Bros and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia to explore building a platinum group metals smelter and base metal refinery in Saudi Arabia. This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to expand its mining industry and diversify the economy. The project aims to leverage the Waterberg Project in South Africa, potentially enhancing the global supply chain for platinum group metals.

