Platinum facing biggest deficit in years as carmakers snap up metal

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Rising demand from automakers, industry and investors will push the global platinum market into its biggest deficit in years, three industry reports predicted on Monday.
The reports underline an emerging change in fortunes for platinum and its sister metal palladium, both used chiefly in vehicle exhausts to neutralise harmful engine emissions.
For years, rising demand and undersupply of palladium pushed prices XPD= higher, while lacklustre consumption and more plentiful availability kept platinum prices XPT= low.
Two of Monday's reports predicted that while palladium would remain in deficit this year, platinum's undersupply would be bigger.
Automakers are now shifting from palladium to platinum to save money, production of platinum-intensive heavy-duty vehicles is rising, and exhaust-free electric vehicles are making inroads into the palladium-focused light vehicle market.
Also supporting platinum are consumption by industry and jewellers, while palladium demand depends almost entirely on autos.
Palladium prices have fallen sharply in recent months, while platinum prices show signs of recovery.
Specialist materials maker Johnson Matthey said the roughly 8 million ounce a year platinum market would be undersupplied by 128,000 ounces this year, the first deficit since 2020 and a major shift from last year's surplus of 740,000 ounces.
The World Platinum Investment Council predicted a 983,000-ounce platinum deficit – the biggest since at least 2014 - after last year’s surplus of 854,000 ounces.
Consultants Metals Focus forecast a 953,000-ounce platinum undersupply, up from just 53,000 ounces in 2022.
The forecasts use slightly different methodology, with Metals Focus excluding platinum bought or sold by exchange-traded funds.
JM also predicts a rise in supply of both platinum and palladium this year, which Metals Focus and the WPIC do not.
For the roughly 10 million ounce a year palladium market, JM predicted a deficit of 43,000 ounces this year, down from 531,000 ounces in 2022.
Metals Focus, however, foresees the deficit rising to 707,000 ounces from 547,000 ounces last year.
Following are numbers and comparisons from Johnson Matthey's report.
PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2022
2023
% change
SUPPLY
Primary supply (mined)
5,530
5,808
5%
Secondary supply (recycled)
1,468
1,521
4%
TOTAL SUPPLY
6,998
7,329
5%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,762
3,063
11%
Chemical
699
697
0%
Dental & biomedical
253
257
2%
Electrical & electronics
235
266
13%
Glass
594
565
-5%
Investment
-565
283
Jewellery
1,344
1,351
1%
Petroleum
230
213
-7%
Pollution control
223
260
17%
Other
483
502
4%
TOTAL DEMAND
6,258
7,457
19%
Movement in stocks
740
-128
PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2022
2023
% change
SUPPLY
Primary supply (mined)
6,307
6,556
4%
Secondary supply (recycled)
3,099
3,234
4%
TOTAL SUPPLY
9,406
9,790
4%
DEMAND
Automotive
8,449
8,251
-2%
Chemical
589
534
-9%
Dental & biomedical
186
171
-8%
Electrical & electronics
544
545
0%
Investment
-109
25
Jewellery
87
88
1%
Pollution control
108
123
14%
Other
83
96
16%
TOTAL DEMAND
9,937
9,833
-1%
Movement in stocks
-531
-43
RHODIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2022
2023
% change
SUPPLY
Primary supply (mined)
695
724
4%
Secondary supply (recycled)
338
345
2%
TOTAL SUPPLY
1033
1069
3%
DEMAND
Automotive
953
947
-1%
Chemical
66
82
24%
Electrical & electronics
5
6
20%
Glass
-41
5
Other
15
15
0%
TOTAL DEMAND
998
1055
6%
Movement in stocks
35
14
Source: Johnson Matthey
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Jan Harvey)
