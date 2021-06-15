Platinum Equity to buy McGraw Hill from Apollo for $4.5 bln

June 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Tuesday it would acquire textbook publishing and educational technology company McGraw Hill for $4.5 billion from Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N.

WSJ first reported the news on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.