Platinum Equity to buy McGraw Hill from Apollo for $4.5 bln

June 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Tuesday it would acquire textbook publishing and educational technology company McGraw Hill for $4.5 billion from Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N.

WSJ first reported the news on Tuesday.

