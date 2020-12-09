Platinum Equity to buy Ingram Micro in $7.2 bln deal

Adds details on deal

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Wednesday it would buy electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc from a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group in a $7.2 billion deal.

Ingram, which distributes products ranging from Apple Inc's AAPL.O iPhones to Cisco's CSCO.O network equipment, was bought by HNA in 2016 in a $6 billion deal.

Chief Executive Officer Alain Monié will continue to lead Ingram after the sale, expected to be completed by the first half of 2021, Platinum said.

The once high-flying HNA Group, which owns the Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, is in the midst of a restructuring led by the Hainan government to resolve its liquidity risks stemming from years of aggressive acquisitions abroad.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Platinum has invested in diverse industries including technology, healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing and natural resources.

Ingram, which has 35,000 employees and operates in 60 countries, reported over $47 billion in annual sales for its fiscal year 2019.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers to Platinum Equity, while J.P. Morgan is advising Ingram. (https://refini.tv/2VUKR6m)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

