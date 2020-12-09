Platinum Equity to buy Ingram Micro in $7.2 bln deal

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Wednesday it would acquire U.S. electronics distributor Ingram Micro from a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group in a transaction valued at $7.2 billion. (https://refini.tv/2VUKR6m)

