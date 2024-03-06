Platinum deficit in 2024 to be deeper than expected - WPIC

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A global platinum deficit in 2024 will be deeper than previously expected as mines hit by low prices for palladium and rhodium cut supply, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said, adding there were risks mine supplies could fall even further.

The 2024 deficit of 418,000 troy ounces will, however, be smaller than 2023's 878,000 ounces due to lower demand, the WPIC, whose members are major Western platinum producers, said in a quarterly report on Wednesday.

It previously projected the 2024 shortage at 353,000 ounces.

Demand for platinum, used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions from vehicle exhaust systems among other applications, is expected to fall by 6% to 7.507 million ounces this year due to weaker industrial demand after a record 2023.

Yet demand from the auto sector will increase by 1% due to continuing substitution of platinum XPT= for palladium XPD=, the WPIC, which uses data from consultancy Metals Focus, added.

Total supply, meanwhile, will dip 1% to 7.089 million ounces as a 3% decrease in mine supply - largely from South Africa and Russia - will be partly offset by a 7% recovery in recycling.

To cover the deficit, above-ground stocks will fall by 10%, after an 18% drop in 2023 to a four-year low of 3.581 million ounces, it added.

Platinum prices are down 11% so far this year after an 8% fall in 2023, which the WPIC believes to be a function of algorithmic trading and automakers managing elevated platinum inventories, accumulated during the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage in 2020-2022.

"Range-bound trading will likely continue until price breaks out of that range, but we estimate that the automaker inventory management process is close to having run its course," WPIC chief executive Trevor Raymond said in the report.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

SUPPLY

2022

2023

2024f

2023/2022 change

2024/2023 change

Refined Production:

5,522

5,590

5,489

1%

-2%

South Africa

3,915

3,941

3,887

1%

-1%

Zimbabwe

480

507

502

6%

-1%

North America

263

276

279

5%

1%

Russia

663

674

616

2%

-9%

Other

201

192

205

-5%

7%

Producer Inventory

+43

+46

+0

+0

-100%

Total Mining Supply

5,565

5,636

5,489

1%

-3%

Recycling:

1,740

1,495

1,600

-14%

7%

Autocatalyst

1,299

1,076

1,167

-17%

9%

Jewellery

372

349

358

-6%

3%

Industrial

69

71

75

3%

6%

Total Supply

7,305

7,131

7,089

-2%

-1%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,815

3,272

3,297

16%

1%

Jewellery

1,899

1,850

1,900

-3%

3%

Industrial:

2,336

2,622

2,258

12%

-14%

Chemical

685

771

543

13%

-30%

Petroleum

193

170

156

-12%

-8%

Electrical

106

89

87

-16%

-3%

Glass

505

701

530

39%

-24%

Medical

273

285

295

4%

3%

Other

574

606

647

5%

7%

Investment:

-644

265

52

N/A

-80%

Change in bars, coins

221

270

152

22%

-44%

Change in ETF holdings

-558

-20

-120

N/A

N/A

Change in stocks held by exchanges

-307

14

20

N/A

38%

Total Demand

6,406

8,009

7,507

25%

-6%

Balance

899

-878

-418

Above ground stocks

4,878

4,000

3,581

-18%

-10%

Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2023.

WPIC platinum market balance Q4 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3T2EKKH

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Mark Potter)

