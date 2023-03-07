Platinum deficit in 2023 to be deeper than expected - WPIC

Platinum market faces deficit after two years of surplus

Power supply risks, operational challenges limit supply growth

WPIC: platinum deficit may persist for a number of years

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - A global deficit of platinum in 2023 will be deeper than previously expected due to strong industrial demand, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said in a quarterly report on Wednesday, adding that the shortage could persist for years.

Demand for platinum, also used in vehicle exhausts and jewellery, is forecast to grow by 24% this year as some of the auto sector is replacing palladium XPD= with cheaper platinum XPT= and demand for bars and coins is improving, the WPIC said.

Due to power supply risks and operational challenges, the global supply is expected to rise only by 3% in 2023, leaving the market with a deficit of 556,000 troy ounces compared with the previously expected deficit of 303,000 ounces, the WPIC added.

"The platinum market is forecast to be in deficit after two consecutive years of significant surpluses," Trevor Raymond, WPIC chief executive, said in the report.

"This year's forecast deficit is unlikely to be a one-off... with challenges to supply expected to continue and future demand growth... likely to result in deficits continuing for a number of years," he added.

A worsening of electricity supply shortages in major producer South Africa and sanctions-related operating challenges in Russia are among downside risks to the global supply, the WPIC, which uses data from consultants Metals Focus, added.

The WPIC's published data does not capture much of China's platinum imports, which, from the council's point of view, were far in excess of identified demand since 2021.

The WPIC believes that this metal will not leave China to re-enter Western markets due to domestic export controls and will not help to address the global deficit in 2023.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*

2021

2022

2023f

2022/ 2021 % change

2023/ 2022 % change

SUPPLY

Refined Production

6,297

5,579

5,573

-11%

0%

South Africa

4,678

3,975

3,920

-15%

-1%

Zimbabwe

485

480

502

-1%

5%

North America

273

260

302

-5%

16%

Russia

652

663

644

2%

-3%

Other

208

201

205

-3%

2%

Change in producer inventory

-93

-35

+0

Total Mining Supply

6,204

5,545

5,573

-11%

1%

Recycling

2,032

1,682

1,856

-17%

10%

Autocatalyst

1,543

1,242

1,391

-20%

12%

Jewellery

422

372

395

-12%

6%

Industrial

67

68

69

3%

2%

Total Supply

8,235

7,227

7,428

-12%

3%

DEMAND

Automotive

2,647

2,957

3,246

12%

10%

Jewellery

1,953

1,894

1,936

-3%

2%

Industrial

2,530

2,243

2,505

-11%

12%

Chemical

682

629

619

-8%

-2%

Petroleum

171

188

180

10%

-4%

Electrical

135

106

100

-21%

-6%

Glass

728

474

737

-35%

55%

Medical

269

275

283

2%

3%

Other

546

570

587

5%

3%

Investment

-53

-643

298

Change in Bars, Coins

324

225

450

Change in ETF Holdings

-238

-560

-132

Change in Stocks Held by Exchanges

-139

-307

-20

Total Demand

7,077

6,451

7,985

-9%

24%

Balance

1,158

776

-556

-33%

Above Ground Stocks

3,679

4,455

3,899

21%

-12%

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2022

