Platinum deficit in 2023 to be deeper than expected - WPIC

Platinum market faces deficit after two years of surplus
Power supply risks, operational challenges limit supply growth
WPIC: platinum deficit may persist for a number of years
LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - A global deficit of platinum in 2023 will be deeper than previously expected due to strong industrial demand, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said in a quarterly report on Wednesday, adding that the shortage could persist for years.
Demand for platinum, also used in vehicle exhausts and jewellery, is forecast to grow by 24% this year as some of the auto sector is replacing palladium XPD= with cheaper platinum XPT= and demand for bars and coins is improving, the WPIC said.
Due to power supply risks and operational challenges, the global supply is expected to rise only by 3% in 2023, leaving the market with a deficit of 556,000 troy ounces compared with the previously expected deficit of 303,000 ounces, the WPIC added.
"The platinum market is forecast to be in deficit after two consecutive years of significant surpluses," Trevor Raymond, WPIC chief executive, said in the report.
"This year's forecast deficit is unlikely to be a one-off... with challenges to supply expected to continue and future demand growth... likely to result in deficits continuing for a number of years," he added.
A worsening of electricity supply shortages in major producer South Africa and sanctions-related operating challenges in Russia are among downside risks to the global supply, the WPIC, which uses data from consultants Metals Focus, added.
The WPIC's published data does not capture much of China's platinum imports, which, from the council's point of view, were far in excess of identified demand since 2021.
The WPIC believes that this metal will not leave China to re-enter Western markets due to domestic export controls and will not help to address the global deficit in 2023.
PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*
2021
2022
2023f
2022/ 2021 % change
2023/ 2022 % change
SUPPLY
Refined Production
6,297
5,579
5,573
-11%
0%
South Africa
4,678
3,975
3,920
-15%
-1%
Zimbabwe
485
480
502
-1%
5%
North America
273
260
302
-5%
16%
Russia
652
663
644
2%
-3%
Other
208
201
205
-3%
2%
Change in producer inventory
-93
-35
+0
Total Mining Supply
6,204
5,545
5,573
-11%
1%
Recycling
2,032
1,682
1,856
-17%
10%
Autocatalyst
1,543
1,242
1,391
-20%
12%
Jewellery
422
372
395
-12%
6%
Industrial
67
68
69
3%
2%
Total Supply
8,235
7,227
7,428
-12%
3%
DEMAND
Automotive
2,647
2,957
3,246
12%
10%
Jewellery
1,953
1,894
1,936
-3%
2%
Industrial
2,530
2,243
2,505
-11%
12%
Chemical
682
629
619
-8%
-2%
Petroleum
171
188
180
10%
-4%
Electrical
135
106
100
-21%
-6%
Glass
728
474
737
-35%
55%
Medical
269
275
283
2%
3%
Other
546
570
587
5%
3%
Investment
-53
-643
298
Change in Bars, Coins
324
225
450
Change in ETF Holdings
-238
-560
-132
Change in Stocks Held by Exchanges
-139
-307
-20
Total Demand
7,077
6,451
7,985
-9%
24%
Balance
1,158
776
-556
-33%
Above Ground Stocks
3,679
4,455
3,899
21%
-12%
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q4 2022
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
