Platinum Boosts Stake in Percheron Therapeutics

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.
Platinum Investment Management Limited has increased its substantial shareholding in Percheron Therapeutics Limited, now holding 9.57% of the company’s ordinary shares. This move by Platinum Asset Management could signal growing confidence in Percheron’s future prospects, sparking interest among investors in the pharmaceutical sector.
For further insights into AU:PER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.