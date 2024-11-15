News & Insights

Stocks

Platinum Boosts Stake in Percheron Therapeutics

November 15, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Platinum Investment Management Limited has increased its substantial shareholding in Percheron Therapeutics Limited, now holding 9.57% of the company’s ordinary shares. This move by Platinum Asset Management could signal growing confidence in Percheron’s future prospects, sparking interest among investors in the pharmaceutical sector.

For further insights into AU:PER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PERCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.