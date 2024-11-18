Platinum Asia Investments Hosts Hybrid AGM for 2024

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. (AU:PAI) has released an update.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is hosting its 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering shareholders the flexibility to participate either in-person or virtually. The meeting features insights from portfolio manager Cameron Robertson, who will discuss market trends and answer investment-related questions. This hybrid approach aims to enhance shareholder engagement and participation.

