Platinum Asia Investments Highlights Diverse Asian Portfolio

Platinum Asia Investments Limited has released its Monthly Investment Update and Net Tangible Asset Report for November 2024, highlighting a diverse portfolio primarily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region. The company maintains investments across sectors such as Information Technology, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary, with significant holdings in major companies like Tencent and Samsung Electronics. The report reflects the company’s strategic focus on long-term growth in Asian markets.

