Platinum Asia Investments: AGM Resolutions Passed

November 18, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. (AU:PAI) has released an update.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed as ordinary resolutions decided by a poll. Shareholders showed strong support, particularly for the re-election of Richard Morath as a Non-Executive Director and the adoption of the remuneration report. This outcome underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

