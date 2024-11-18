Platinum Asia Investments: AGM Resolutions Passed

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. (AU:PAI) has released an update.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed as ordinary resolutions decided by a poll. Shareholders showed strong support, particularly for the re-election of Richard Morath as a Non-Executive Director and the adoption of the remuneration report. This outcome underscores investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

