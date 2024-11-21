Platina Resources Secures Strong Support at AGM

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its annual general meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Notably, the approval of a special resolution allows the company to issue an additional 10% of its capital over the next year. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

