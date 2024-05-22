News & Insights

Platina Resources Launches Drilling at Beete

May 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited has initiated an ambitious aircore drilling program at its Beete Project in Western Australia, targeting gold, lithium, and nickel bedrock anomalies. The project is strategically located in a region with a rich mining history, including over 5 million ounces of produced gold. The four to five-week drilling campaign aims to cover 134 square kilometers with approximately 200 holes, potentially leading to more focused drilling based on the results.

