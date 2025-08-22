The Platform Group In Talks To Buy Three Pharma Platforms, Considers Bond Tap

(RTTNews) - The Platform Group AG (TPG.DE), a software solutions provider, on Friday announced that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire three companies operating pharmaceutical platforms in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Letters of intent were signed in August, with purchase agreements targeted for September.

The acquisitions, valued in the double-digit million-euro range, are expected to add annual revenue in the low three-digit million-euro range, with an EBITDA margin of 4% to 6%.

The Platform Group, which entered the pharmaceutical sector in 2021 with its stake in ApoNow, said the move is aimed at significantly expanding its presence in the market.

To finance the transactions, the company is considering an increase of its existing 2024/2028 corporate bond ISIN: NO0013256834.

On Thursday, The Platform Group closed trading at EUR 8.42 on the XETRA.

