The Platform Group In Talks To Buy Three Pharma Platforms, Considers Bond Tap

August 22, 2025 — 01:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Platform Group AG (TPG.DE), a software solutions provider, on Friday announced that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire three companies operating pharmaceutical platforms in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Letters of intent were signed in August, with purchase agreements targeted for September.

The acquisitions, valued in the double-digit million-euro range, are expected to add annual revenue in the low three-digit million-euro range, with an EBITDA margin of 4% to 6%.

The Platform Group, which entered the pharmaceutical sector in 2021 with its stake in ApoNow, said the move is aimed at significantly expanding its presence in the market.

To finance the transactions, the company is considering an increase of its existing 2024/2028 corporate bond ISIN: NO0013256834.

On Thursday, The Platform Group closed trading at EUR 8.42 on the XETRA.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
