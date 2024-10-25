News & Insights

Plásticos Compuestos CEO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

October 25, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Plasticos Compuestos SA (ES:KOM) has released an update.

Corporation Chimique International, the chairman and CEO of Plásticos Compuestos, S.A., has acquired 15,000 shares of the company, indicating a significant personal investment in its future. This move could signal confidence in the company’s growth potential, drawing the attention of potential investors.

