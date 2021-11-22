Plastic-surgery app MBO aggravates governance scar

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Xing Jin wants to put the plastic-surgery app he co-founded and runs under the financial knife. On Monday he offered to buy https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/11/22/2338868/0/en/So-Young-Announces-Receipt-of-a-Preliminary-Non-Binding-Proposal-to-Acquire-the-Company.html the 84% he doesn’t own of So-Young which matches online users with providers of so-called medical-aesthetic services. There may well be good reasons for shareholders to accept his deal valuing the company at $556 million. But it will aggravate the existing angry governance scar of supervoting stock.

That mark was put in place when So-Young went public in New York two-and-a-half years ago. After a brief pop, shares have since fallen like a bad face or buttock lift. Prior to the take-private proposal, the company was sagging 79% from its peak valuation. It wasn’t helped by news over the summer that the Chinese government is looking to curb the industry’s proclivity for overstating the benefits of its services.

On the face of it, some shareholders may well be tempted by the 22% premium Xing is offering to Friday’s closing price. Others, though, may still be focused on a longer-term view. The market for medical-aesthetics procedures is expected to double to $43 billion a year between 2020 and 2025, according to Frost & Sullivan. And So-Young’s third-quarter earnings, unveiled on Friday, showed a 20% jump in revenue.

Independent investors’ views, though, are likely to be all but irrelevant. The class-B shares Xing owns transform his 16.4% ownership of common shares into control of more than 84% of the vote. That means he can get his financial procedure done and dusted without their say – unless he takes the unusual step of excluding his supervoting stock from the ballot. Anyone complaining about the operation must face up to an ugly reality: If you give someone all the power, you can’t cry foul when they use it.

