PlantX Life Inc. Revises Share Consolidation Plan

May 22, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

PlantX Life Inc. (TSE:VEGA) has released an update.

PlantX Life Inc. has revised the terms of its initially proposed share consolidation, now opting for a ratio of one post-consolidation share for every thirty-four pre-consolidation shares. The adjustment will leave PlantX with approximately 1,012,461 shares after the consolidation, which was greenlit by shareholders and is set to take effect with the new record date of May 27, 2024. This move is pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange and will see shares trade under the existing ticker ‘VEGA’.

