Plantronics Stock Is Down 36% After Earnings. Here's Why.

Plantronics shares plummeted 36% after the provider of headsets and conference phones posted disappointing results, with grim guidance for the current quarter.

The company (ticker: PLT), which now calls itself Poly, a reference to its $2 billion acquisition of Polycom in 2018, said the figures, disclosed late Tuesday, reflect trouble in its enterprise headset business.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Dec. 31, the company posted revenue of $384 million, at the low end of the range of $383 million to $423 million that management had told Wall Street to expect. The consensus among analysts was that revenue would be $400.5 million.

Non-GAAP profits were 30 cents a share, at the top end of the guidance range of 1 to 31 cents. Wall Street had expected 14 cents.

For the March quarter, Plantronics projects revenue of $354 million to $394 million, with a per-share result between a loss of 36 cents and a profit of 19 cents. The previous consensus view was for revenue of $441 million and a profit of 51 cents.

CEO Joe Burton said in a statement that the company was “disappointed with our results this quarter, particularly Enterprise headsets.” In slides prepared for a conference call with investors, the company noted that results were also affected by “channel inventory reduction” as well as “product transitions, sales integration and channel consolidation.”

The company also said it is selling its consumer gaming business, and expects the transaction to close by the end of March. It didn’t disclose details about the sale.

Wednesday morning, Plantronics shares were down almost 36% to $17.31.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

