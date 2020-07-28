Plantronics Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Tuesday reported first-quarter net loss of $75.02 million or $1.85 per share, wider than last year's loss of $44.87 million or $1.14 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter declined to $0.33 per share from $1.32 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $355.72 million from $447.77 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $354.97 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.25 to $0.65 per share and revenues of $350 million to $390 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.35 per share and revenues of $400.13 million.

