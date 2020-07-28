Markets
PLT

Plantronics Q1 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Tuesday reported first-quarter net loss of $75.02 million or $1.85 per share, wider than last year's loss of $44.87 million or $1.14 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter declined to $0.33 per share from $1.32 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $355.72 million from $447.77 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $354.97 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.25 to $0.65 per share and revenues of $350 million to $390 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.35 per share and revenues of $400.13 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular