Plantronics (POLY) Partners CLIPr, Boosts Video Conferencing

Plantronics, Inc. POLY recently collaborated with CLIPr to internally capitalize on the latter’s video analysis and management (VAM) platform to reduce exhaustion from long video conferencing sessions.



This will help in enhancing employee health and productivity across hybrid or remote working environments. Markedly, the Santa Cruz, CA-based company has invested $4 million in CLIPr as part of this endeavor.



CLIPr is popularly known for its VAM offering that capitalizes on artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. It utilizes these technologies to effectively extract important moments of recorded video content, thereby saving considerable time.



It analyzes audio and visual cues on the back of emotion detection and natural language processing capabilities that make it all the more unique. Apart from video conferencing, it specializes in Software-as-a-Service and computer vision.



Most importantly, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the global organizations have revamped their business models and mode of communications by replacing face-to-face interactions with virtual meet-ups.



As a result, video conferencing technology has found its place in almost every workspace to conduct meetings with utmost flexibility. In sync with this, the latest move is likely to boost and revolutionize video content and collaboration.



Per the partnership, Plantronics will leverage CLIPr’s VAM technology in its global sales meetings, for internal purposes. This will help in improving the day-to-day staff productivity, thanks to the latter’s expertise in recorded video capabilities.



Apart from minimizing video fatigue through superior video conferencing analysis, Plantronics intends to augment its audio and video solutions by offering a first-hand access of CLIPr to its diverse customer base. In short, this strategic endeavor is likely to boost Plantronics’ extensive portfolio of high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration.



Moving forward, the integrated communications and collaborations solutions manufacturer aims to make disciplined investments in new products and accelerate deleveraging to tackle coronavirus-induced financial adversities. It harnesses state-of-the-art technologies to develop its solutions that can be easily used in combination with its partners’ communication platforms.



The increased adoption of technologies such as Unified Communications and Collaboration, Bluetooth, Voice over Internet Protocol, Digital Signal Processing, Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications and Video-as-a-Service has contributed to higher demand for its solutions. Notably, its solutions are likely to play an increasingly important role for improved productivity in the work-from-home environment with simple user interfaces as people navigate connectivity challenges.



Plantronics currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Driven by robust growth drivers, its shares have rallied 169.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 50% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Altice USA, Inc. ATUS, Corning Incorporated GLW and Ooma, Inc. OOMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39%, on average.



Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.



See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.