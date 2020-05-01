Plantronics (PLT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Plantronics (PLT) closed at $14.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the headset maker had gained 89.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 21, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 95.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $360.98 million, down 22.95% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note PLT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

