Plantronics (PLT) in Focus: Stock Moves 12.8% Higher

Plantronics, Inc. PLT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 13% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 82.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The stock gained after the company reported that its enterprise headsets have seen an increase in demand as people are being forced to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Plantronics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

