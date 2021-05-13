Plantronics Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Plantronics Inc. (PLT):

-Earnings: $11.0 million in Q4 vs. -$677.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.25 in Q4 vs. -$16.94 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Plantronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.6 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $476.3 million in Q4 vs. $403.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.35-0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: 410 mln-430 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.