Plantronics CEO Joe Burton To Step Down; Names Robert Hagerty Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Plantronics Inc. (PLT) said that it has appointed Robert Hagerty, Chairman of the Poly Board of Directors, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The appointment follows Joe Burton's decision to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hagerty will continue in his role as Chairman and Marv Tseu, Vice Chairman of the Board, will serve as the Company's lead independent director while Mr. Hagerty serves in the interim role.

The company noted that its nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is leading a comprehensive search process to identify and select its next Chief Executive Officer.

