Planting Hope Delays Financial Reporting

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Planting Hope Company (TSE:MYLK) has released an update.

Planting Hope Company Inc. is currently delayed in filing its annual and interim financial statements, with the expectation to complete them by June 28, 2024. The delay has prompted a management cease trade order, which restricts trading by the company’s executives but not by other shareholders. The company assures there have been no other material changes or defaults since the original announcement of the delay.

