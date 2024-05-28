Plant Veda Encounters Filing Delay, Issues MCTO

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (TSE:MILK) has released an update.

Plant Veda Foods Ltd., a company specializing in dairy-alternative products, is currently under a management cease trade order (MCTO) due to a delay in filing its annual financial documents, pending a valuation report connected to a recent acquisition. The company’s executives are restricted from trading its securities, but this does not impede other shareholders. Plant Veda is committed to issuing bi-weekly updates and anticipates filing the required documents by June 29, 2024.

