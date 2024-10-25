News & Insights

Plant Co., Ltd. Reports Profit Growth and Higher Dividends

October 25, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Plant Co., Ltd. (JP:7646) has released an update.

Plant Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the fiscal year ended September 20, 2024, alongside significant growth in operating and ordinary profits. The company also announced a substantial rise in its annual dividend per share, reflecting improved financial performance. Looking ahead, Plant Co., Ltd. forecasts continued growth in profits for the next fiscal year.

