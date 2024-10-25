Plant Co., Ltd. Reports Profit Growth and Higher Dividends

Plant Co., Ltd. (JP:7646) has released an update.

Plant Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the fiscal year ended September 20, 2024, alongside significant growth in operating and ordinary profits. The company also announced a substantial rise in its annual dividend per share, reflecting improved financial performance. Looking ahead, Plant Co., Ltd. forecasts continued growth in profits for the next fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:7646 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.