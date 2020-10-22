Plant-based egg producer Eat Just seeks to raise at least $200 mln -Bloomberg News
Plant-based egg producer Eat Just Inc is working with an adviser to raise at least $200 million in a transaction that may value the company at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-22/eat-just-maker-of-plant-based-eggs-eyes-2-billion-valuation on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
