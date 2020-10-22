Plant-based egg producer Eat Just seeks to raise at least $200 mln -Bloomberg News

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Plant-based egg producer Eat Just Inc is working with an adviser to raise at least $200 million in a transaction that may value the company at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.