Plant-based egg maker Eat Just eyes $2 bln valuation -Bloomberg News

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Plant-based egg producer Eat Just Inc is working with an adviser to raise at least $200 million in a transaction that may value the company at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms haven't been finalized, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people.

"As a high-growth company focused on expanding Just Egg sales and capacity expansion needs, we are always evaluating sources of capital to achieve our mission to build a healthier, safer food system," Andrew Noyes, a spokesman for the maker of mung bean-based egg substitute, told Reuters.

Reuters reported in August that the San Francisco-based startup aimed to turn an operating profit before the end of 2021, after which it would consider an initial public offering.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

