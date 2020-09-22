Laird Superfood, which manufactures plant-based packaged beverage products, raised $58 million by offering 2.7 million shares at $22, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $21 to $22. The company originally planned to offer 2.2 million shares at $18 to $20 before increasing its deal size on Tuesday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $192 million.



Laird Superfood plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol LSF. Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Plant-based beverage manufacturer Laird Superfood prices IPO at $22, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



