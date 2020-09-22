Laird Superfood, which manufactures plant-based packaged beverage products, raised $58 million by offering 2.7 million shares at $22, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $21 to $22. The company originally planned to offer 2.2 million shares at $18 to $20 before increasing its deal size on Tuesday morning. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $192 million.
Laird Superfood plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol LSF. Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Plant-based beverage manufacturer Laird Superfood prices IPO at $22, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
