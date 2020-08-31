Laird Superfood, which manufactures plant-based packaged beverage products, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $40 million in an initial public offering.



Founded by surfers Laird Hamilton and Paul Hodge, Laird Superfood manufactures and markets differentiated plant-based and functional foods. Its core products include Superfood Creamer coffee creamers, Hydrate hydration products and beverage enhancing supplements, and roasted and instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate. The company sells its products online, through its website and Amazon, as well as through traditional retail channels.



The Sisters, OR-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $19 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol LSF. Laird Superfood filed confidentially on May 29, 2020. Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Plant-based beverage manufacturer Laird Superfood files for a $40 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.