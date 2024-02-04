News & Insights

Plans revived for $20 billion Galderma IPO - FT

February 04, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swiss dermatology company Galderma is preparing for an IPO in its home country, which could possibly already come in the first half of the year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swedish private equity group EQT is said to be behind the revival of the plans for the IPO, which bankers have said could be valued at $20 billion, making it one of the biggest IPOs in Europe in recent years.

