Plans are in Motion to Overturn Reg BI says Morningstar

2020 has seen both the implementation of the SEC’s new Reg BI rule as well as the introduction of a new DOL Fiduciary Rule proposal. While both have faced opposition on all sides, it was uniformly less intense than the scorn the first fiduciary rule received. That said, Morningstar is reporting that plans are underway to scrap the new Reg BI rule, which only became official in June. More specifically, Biden is planning to scrap both rules if he takes office. That is obviously still a very big if, but the process is quite clear. Biden would appoint a new head of the SEC, who would then scrap the rule. Or, the Dodd-Frank act could be amended to make clear a full fiduciary rule needs to be in place.

FINSUM: There has been plenty of talk about Biden potentially scrapping the new DOL rule. However, very little has been said about him getting rid of Reg BI, likely because it would have been implemented many months before inauguration. Therefore, this is a significant change that many advisors and firms are not aware of.

