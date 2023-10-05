Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario (BSP:PLPL3) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario (BSP:PLPL3) has been revised to 11.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 10.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from the latest reported closing price of 8.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPL3 is 0.00%, an increase of 51.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 98.79% to 203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 48.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 256.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 127.69% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

