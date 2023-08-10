Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario (BSP:PLPL3) Price Target Increased by 42.80% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario (BSP:PLPL3) has been revised to 10.84 / share. This is an increase of 42.80% from the prior estimate of 7.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.66 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.20% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliario. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPL3 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.51% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 42.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 136.69% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

