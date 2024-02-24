Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário (BOVESPA:PLPL3) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 13.38

The average one-year price target for Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário (BOVESPA:PLPL3) has been revised to 13.38 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 12.21 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.90 to a high of 17.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from the latest reported closing price of 13.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLPL3 is 0.00%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.56% to 388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 140K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 71.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 192.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 53.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 84.80% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 65.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 111.26% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLPL3 by 15.10% over the last quarter.

