Planning to Travel a Lot This Year? One Important Credit Card Move to Make

Summer 2021 was initially dubbed the summer of revenge travel -- that is, until the delta variant hit. Because COVID-19 cases started soaring at a time when young children weren't yet eligible for a vaccine, many families made the decision to put travel plans on hold last year.

But this summer could be different. Now that the CDC has changed its COVID-related guidance, Americans may be more eager than ever to get out and explore the country -- or the world.

Recently, the Vacationer released its annual summer travel survey and found that more than 80% of Americans intend to travel at least once this summer. That's a big uptick from the 68% who said the same thing last year.

But it's not just summertime that could see a big increase in travel. Many people might make the decision to travel during the holiday season later on in the year -- especially if they stayed home last year. And those not tethered to a school schedule might travel more in the fall, when leaf-peeping opportunities abound.

No matter what specific travel plans you have for 2022, you'd probably like to save as much money as possible in the course of fulfilling them. And there's one move that could open the door to that very scenario.

It's all about having the right credit card

Many credit cards offer rewards on the purchases you make, including travel purchases. But if you have one or more big trips in your near future, then it pays to apply for a travel rewards credit card if you don't have one already.

Why won't a regular credit card suffice? It might. But travel credit cards offer specific benefits that could result in big savings.

For one thing, these cards often make it easy to rack up air miles and hotel points, which you can cash in for future travel. They also tend to offer generous rewards or cash back for gas fill-ups, restaurant meals, theme parks, and other expenses you might incur in the course of a trip.

Plus, some travel rewards credit cards offer specific money-saving benefits for those who fly. You may, for example, be eligible for a free checked bag on each flight you take. Since airlines commonly charge around $35 a bag, that could amount to a nice amount of savings if you take several flights this year.

You may also be eligible for discounted in-flight purchases. Airlines no longer offer free meals on longer domestic flights as a matter of course, so having a travel rewards card could mean spending less to purchase food on board.

Get ready to save

Travel can be an expensive prospect, but it can also open the door to incredible experiences and memories. The right credit card could really save you a lot of money on your travels this year, so if you don't have a travel rewards credit card, it pays to research different offers and apply for the card you think is the best fit for you.

